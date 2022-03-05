$183.44 Million in Sales Expected for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) to post sales of $183.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.00 million and the highest is $187.88 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full year sales of $730.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.60 million to $761.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $753.92 million, with estimates ranging from $704.90 million to $802.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.18. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $230,893,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,203,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,009,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.