1,835 Shares in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ECF opened at $10.40 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

