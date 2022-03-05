$2.16 EPS Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Equifax reported earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $8.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

EFX opened at $227.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 411,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

