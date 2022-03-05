22,013 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at about $2,114,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tenable by 25.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,298,000 after buying an additional 373,408 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $55.57 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $57.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -158.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,166 shares of company stock worth $9,859,500 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

