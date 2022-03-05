25,350 Shares in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.05% of Blucora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 798.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 81,261.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 19,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $324,043.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Blucora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $956.42 million, a P/E ratio of 141.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

