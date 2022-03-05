31,074 Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 408.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.72. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

