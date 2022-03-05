35,338 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Avis Budget Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,417,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,727,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $174.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.10. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.13.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

