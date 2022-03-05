362 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 362 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after acquiring an additional 138,959 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $176,464,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $15,029,441. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $557.51 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $598.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

