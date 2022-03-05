3,936 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ING Groep by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ING opened at $9.72 on Friday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ING Groep from €15.40 ($17.30) to €15.60 ($17.53) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.31) to €17.00 ($19.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

