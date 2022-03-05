3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

DDD stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,326 shares of company stock worth $483,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 169.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 68,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,023 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,047 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,051 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 304,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,442 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

