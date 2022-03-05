$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the lowest is $4.11 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $18.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,831 shares of company stock worth $3,295,557. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

