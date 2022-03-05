$4.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) will report $4.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.80 billion and the lowest is $4.69 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $19.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $20.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $21.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,743,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,804,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.76. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

