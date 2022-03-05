4,471 Shares in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 479.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 358,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 296,900 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at $414,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at $5,368,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

GSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of GSL opened at $27.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.66. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.