50,000 Shares in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Veoneer by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veoneer by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,869,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veoneer alerts:

In related news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.36. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer (Get Rating)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.