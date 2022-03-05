5,018 Shares in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 255,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPMB opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

