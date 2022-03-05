5,355 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Bought by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after buying an additional 46,108 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 411.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 338,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 272,064 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period.

VTIP stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,625. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

