$54.82 Million in Sales Expected for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) to post $54.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for City’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.25 million and the lowest is $54.38 million. City reported sales of $54.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full year sales of $223.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $224.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $236.79 million, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $238.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of City by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of City by 89.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.60. City has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $88.49.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

