633 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.
Deere & Company stock opened at $390.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
