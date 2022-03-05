6,646 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

