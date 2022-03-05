7,828 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 191,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 29,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $104.55 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

