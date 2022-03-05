$95.81 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) will report sales of $95.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.93 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $52.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $386.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.96 million to $435.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $395.40 million, with estimates ranging from $378.60 million to $426.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $31,811.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,614 shares of company stock valued at $865,854 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 105,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 320,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNK stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $864.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.