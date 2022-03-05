Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $692.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 693.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

