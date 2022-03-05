AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director John S. Montalbano Purchases 10,000 Shares

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) Director John S. Montalbano purchased 10,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ABCL opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of -1.42. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405,970 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,428,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,650,000 after buying an additional 1,929,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,852,000 after buying an additional 1,390,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,287,000 after buying an additional 1,022,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

