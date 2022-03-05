Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.10. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 21,500 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00.
Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)
