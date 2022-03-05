Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Announces Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ANF opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANF shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

