Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Announces Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE ANF opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77.
Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Several equities analysts have commented on ANF shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (Get Rating)
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
