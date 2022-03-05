Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $48.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.89% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.