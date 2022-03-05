Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys Shares of 105,541 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,440,000. Marriott International makes up 2.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.28. 2,858,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,573. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.