Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $126.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,402,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

