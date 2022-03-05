Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 45 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $45.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,912.82. 3,046,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,001. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,115.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3,309.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.