Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 45 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.
NASDAQ AMZN traded down $45.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,912.82. 3,046,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,001. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,115.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3,309.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
