ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACAD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Shares of ACAD opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

