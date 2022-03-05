ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACAD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Shares of ACAD opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,972,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 782,158 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 771,450 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after acquiring an additional 761,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

