Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Position Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,132 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 36.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $403,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 321,679 shares of company stock worth $1,375,793 in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXDX opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $143.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.91. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $10.09.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

