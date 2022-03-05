Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.9% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Accenture by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Accenture by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 152,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,202,000 after acquiring an additional 130,155 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Accenture by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,178. The company has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.15 and its 200-day moving average is $351.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

