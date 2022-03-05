Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Issues Earnings Results

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $35.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACER. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

