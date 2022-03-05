Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACER stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACER. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

