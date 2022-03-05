Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 13,088,300 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.
About Active Energy Group (LON:AEG)
