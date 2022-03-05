Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.