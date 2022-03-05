Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Position Raised by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Acuity Brands by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 287,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 463.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,823 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI stock opened at $184.43 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on AYI shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

