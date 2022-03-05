ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACVA. decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.07.

ACVA stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,188,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,928 shares of company stock worth $5,990,422 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

