ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.
NYSE ADCT traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company has a market cap of $970.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.
ADCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.
