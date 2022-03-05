ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

NYSE ADCT traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company has a market cap of $970.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

