ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Trading Down 6.9%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 1,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 176,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $970.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

