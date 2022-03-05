Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Geraint Jones Purchases 3,894 Shares

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) insider Geraint Jones bought 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($34.54) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($134,484.85).

ADM opened at GBX 2,505 ($33.61) on Friday. Admiral Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,492 ($33.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($49.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,053.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,166.08. The company has a market capitalization of £7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($39.58) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,061 ($41.07) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($46.45) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,767.88 ($37.14).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

