Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) PT Lowered to $7.00

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

ADV opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 252,833 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

