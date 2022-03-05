Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEGXF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

