Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Agenus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $747.38 million, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after buying an additional 8,857,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,831,000 after buying an additional 1,066,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 17.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after buying an additional 2,109,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,405,000 after purchasing an additional 154,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,325 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

