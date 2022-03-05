Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Agenus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $747.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agenus by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after buying an additional 8,857,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after buying an additional 2,109,183 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 1,950,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 2,741.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,823,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 1,572,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

