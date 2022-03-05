Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agenus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,250,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 339,057 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Agenus by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 188,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agenus by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Agenus by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Agenus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after buying an additional 154,875 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

