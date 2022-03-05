AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) & Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.5% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and AgileThought’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma-Bio Serv $20.11 million 0.96 -$2.09 million $0.13 6.31 AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

AgileThought has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pharma-Bio Serv.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and AgileThought, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma-Bio Serv -10.39% -9.76% -7.55% AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87%

Summary

Pharma-Bio Serv beats AgileThought on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting. The company was founded in February, 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

