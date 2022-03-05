AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the January 31st total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 257.5 days.

AGLNF stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.

AGL Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

