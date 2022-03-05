AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the January 31st total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 257.5 days.
AGLNF stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.
AGL Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGL Energy (AGLNF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.