Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Lowered to C$84.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.96.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

